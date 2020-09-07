Student at Vero Beach High School tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Vero Beach High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Indian River County School District.
The Department of Health completed a case investigation and contact tracing, and determined that 14 students had come in close contact with the student who tested positive.
Those 14 students will be required to quarantine and were notified by telephone by district officials.
The district says custodial services are disinfecting and sanitizing all areas of the campus to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the return of students on Tuesday.
