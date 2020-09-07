Tropical Depression 17 and 18 form in Atlantic Ocean

The hurricane season continues to be active with the formation of two new tropical depressions in the last 12 hours.
Tropical depression seventeen formed Sunday night in the Atlantic. It is expected to become a tropical storm this week as it moves slowly westward.
Early indications are it may curve before it reaches the Bahamas, but we will keep an eye on it just in case. It may interact with tropical depression 18, located behind it, which formed Monday morning.
Tropical depression seventeen's path and/or intensity might change because of its proximity to tropical depression 18.
Tropical depression 18 also looks like it may curve early but bears watching in the upcoming week.
An area near Bermuda has a low chance to develop into a weak system as it moves toward the Carolinas. It will not have an impact on our weather.
Another area, a few days out from even exiting the African coastline, has a low chance to develop right now but will increase in the upcoming days as it gets closer to coming off the coast.
