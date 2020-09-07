Tropical Depression 17 forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical depression seventeen formed Sunday night in the Atlantic. It is expected to become a tropical storm this week as it moves slowly westward.
Early indications are it may curve before it reaches the Bahamas, but we will keep an eye on it just in case. It may interact with Invest 93L, located behind it, which might change its path and/or intensity.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center
Invest 93L near the Cabo Verde Islands is getting better organized and will become a tropical depression/storm this week also. It also looks like it may curve early but bears watching in the upcoming week.
An area near Bermuda has a low chance to develop into a weak system as it moves toward the Carolinas. It will not have an impact on our weather.
Another area, a few days out from even exiting the African coastline, has a low chance to develop right now but will increase in the upcoming days as it gets closer to coming off the coast.
Scripps Only Content 2020