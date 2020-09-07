Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic near Cabo Verde Islands

Tropical Storm Rene has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Rene is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands Monday night and early Tuesday.
As of 5 p.m., Rene has maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Rene could become a hurricane in two or three days.
The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone will pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Tuesday.
Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over the eastern portions of the Cabo Verde Islands later this evening and spread westward across the remainder of those islands through early Tuesday.
Rene is the earliest “R-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
