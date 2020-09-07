Trump boat parade to set sail Monday in Palm Beach County

Supporters of President Trump from all across South Florida will gather Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.
The group will hold a boat parade in Jupiter and make its way down the Intracoastal Waterway to Mar-a-Lago.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
The event is scheduled to include the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., his top campaign fundraiser, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Four other special guests will also be in attendance, but those names have not been released.
Also, on tap is an air show with parachuters and a jet fighter over the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
The event starts at 11 a.m.
Also, supporters of the president are planning to gather along the PGA Boulevard Bridge to cheer on the parade.
Several boats sank Saturday during a boat parade held near Austin, Texas, to support President Trump.
