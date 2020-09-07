Trump boat parade sets sail in Palm Beach County

Trump boat parade sets sail in Palm Beach County
September 7, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT - Updated September 7 at 11:25 AM

Supporters of President Trump from all across South Florida gathered Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.

The group is holding a boat parade in Jupiter and make its way down the Intracoastal Waterway to Mar-a-Lago.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020

The event is scheduled to include the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., his top campaign fundraiser, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Four other special guests will also be in attendance, but those names have not been released.

#TrumpBoatParade set to get underway at 11 a.m. at the #JupiterInlet. T.A. Walker reports. ➡ STORY: https://bit.ly/2ZfTQ4m

Posted by WPTV on Monday, September 7, 2020

Also, on tap is an air show with parachuters and a jet fighter over the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

The event began at 11 a.m.

Also, supporters of the president are planning to gather along the PGA Boulevard Bridge to cheer on the parade.

Several boats sank Saturday during a boat parade held near Austin, Texas, to support President Trump.

The president is scheduled to be in Jupiter on Tuesday.

Scripps Only Content 2020