Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Miami girl

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl missing since Saturday in Miami-Dade County.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the child, Randi Canion, was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore Dr. in Miami.
The alert said Randi has her hair styled in box braids.
The child may be in the company of an unidentified white man, and they may be traveling in a white van.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Randi, call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.
