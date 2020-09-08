FHP trooper involved in shooting incident in Delray Beach

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper-involved shooting closed the Interstate 95 northbound ramp at Exit 52, Atlantic Avenue, Tuesday evening.
There is a large law enforcement presence near SW 11th Avenue and West Atlantic Avenue and officials urged residents to avoid all travel along Atlantic Avenue, east of I-95 to 10th Avenue.
According to FHP, the trooper has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave pursuant to FHP policy.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
