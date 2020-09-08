FSU coach taking leave to be with ill mother

Florida State women's basketball head coach Sue Semrau is taking a leave of absence to be with her mother, who is recovering from ovarian cancer.
Semrau announced her intentions Tuesday in a letter to Seminoles fans.
The longtime Florida State coach will spend time with her family in Seattle.
"For the past several months I've found it increasingly difficult to commute back and forth due to the tedious and ever-changing restrictions due to COVID-19," she wrote. "I've prayerfully wrestled with how I can meet my family's needs and continue to lead our team. In these uncertain times, I haven't found an answer that works for everyone, but I always preach that family comes first."
Semrau said that's why she "decided to step away from the day-to-day coaching through March 2021."
"I will also forfeit my salary so it can be used to offset COVID-19-related budget cuts," Semrau said.
Semrau has led the Seminoles since the 1997-98 season. She has a 475-257 record through 23 seasons, including two Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season titles.
She'll be replaced by Florida State alumna Brooke Wyckoff, who has been an assistant coach for 10 years and associate head coach since 2018.
"I am confident in her and our staff," Semrau said of Wyckoff. "I believe she will maintain the high level of excellence this season that we've come to expect at FSU."
