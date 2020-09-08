Man says he ‘lost it,’ fatally shot mother after argument about orange juice

A North Miami Beach called 911 to say he “lost it” and shot his mother to death after an argument about the use of her car, orange juice and a remote control for an air-conditioning unit, police said.
Luis Pages, 29, was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder.
According to a North Miami Beach police report, Pages called 911 to report the shooting. When an officer arrived at the home on Northeast 135th Terrace, Pages said, "I killed her. Take me to jail."
During an interview with police, Pages admitted to shooting his mother after an argument, the report said.
According to the report, Pages claimed he asked his mother if he could use her car, but she told him he couldn't "because it was Labor Day and nothing would be open."
When Pages walked to the refrigerator and took out a jar of orange juice, his mother grabbed it from him and threw it away, the report said.
MORE MIAMI-DADE HEADLINES: Mother of 9-year-old boy found dead arrested, accused of murder
Pages explained to police that he told her "she is ungrateful and she should stop getting free things."
At one point, Pages claimed, she pulled out a knife and threatened to harm him, but she never acted.
Finally, when Pages asked her for the AC remote, she told him she didn't want to give it to him, upsetting him, Pages told police.
Pages then decided to pull a gun out of his pocket and shot her, he told police. Pages couldn't say how many times he shot her, but he said he always keeps six bullets in the gun, the report said.
Immediately after shooting her, Pages told police, he tried to shoot himself, but he was out of bullets. Instead, he said, he grabbed his iPhone and called 911.
Pages was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.
Scripps Only Content 2020