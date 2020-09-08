The nursing home lockdown is over so why are families still being kept out?

“It feels like I’m being punished,” said Marty Dunn of Winter Haven. Dunn’s older sister has Alzheimer’s. Dunn hasn’t seen her sister since the assisted living facility where she lives was forced to stop accepting visitors in March due to the Coronavirus. Dunn has been calling the facility since last week trying to get answers on when she will be able to visit her sister. To date, the facility has only allowed Dunn to stop by for window visits for 15 minutes at a time.