Palm Beach County finally moves to Phase Two

After months of waiting, some Palm Beach County businesses that have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic are finally allowed to reopen.
That's because Palm Beach County officially moves to Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan.
Under Phase Two, movie theaters and indoor entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, while retail establishments can move to full capacity and restaurants can move to full capacity outdoors.
That's welcome news for places like Game of Axes, which has been closed for five months.
"For us to move into Phase Two, it was a live-or-die situation with the business," owner Joey Magee said.
The ax-throwing bar is reopening both of its locations in Boynton Beach and Jupiter.
Magee said there are several new safety procedures in place to ensure customers and employees have peace of mind. Customers are no longer allowed to share axes and must wear face masks unless sitting at a table.
"Moving into Phase Two is definitely something that we needed to survive," Magee said.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday at both locations.
Scripps Only Content 2020