President Trump to discuss environmental policies in Jupiter

According to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, amid its 160th landmark anniversary celebration, another significant milestone will be added to the history books. A representative said, due in part to the efforts by the Loxahatchee River Historical Society, Trump and Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior David Bernhardt will discover beautifully preserved historic buildings and a very special natural area on the congressionally protected public land, and experience a rare glimpse of America's past and the property's global significance as an economic driver and tourist destination.