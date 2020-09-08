President Trump to discuss environmental policies in Jupiter

President Donald Trump will make his first visit to Palm Beach County since March when he speaks about the environment in Jupiter on Tuesday.
Trump departed Joint Base Andrews at 11:55 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 2:10 p.m.
From there, he'll travel to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and deliver a speech at 3 p.m. about "environmental accomplishments" in Florida, according to the White House.
The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, amid its 160th landmark anniversary celebration, is adding a significant milestone to its history books.
A representative said, due in part to the efforts by the Loxahatchee River Historical Society, Trump and Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior David Bernhardt will discover beautifully preserved historic buildings and a very special natural area on the congressionally protected public land, and experience a rare glimpse of America's past and the property's global significance as an economic driver and tourist destination.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said he's excited to host Trump "to discuss building on the momentum of the Great American Outdoors Act (that I helped pass to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund) and continuing the fight for clean water."
The Great American Outdoors Act provides funding for national parks, forests, recreation areas, and more.
This will be President Trump's 11th visit to Florida this year.
According to the White House, after his environmental speech, Trump will depart Palm Beach International Airport around 4:50 p.m. and travel to North Carolina for a campaign rally on Tuesday night.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released this statement on Tuesday about Trump's environmental trip to Jupiter:
