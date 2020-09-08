President Trump to discuss environmental policies in Jupiter

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
President Donald Trump will make his first visit to Palm Beach County since March when he speaks about the environment in Jupiter on Tuesday.
Trump departed Joint Base Andrews at 11:55 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 2:10 p.m.
The president spoke to reporters shortly before boarding Air Force One, saying his administration has had great success combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
"Vaccine is looking very good, " Trump said. "We've done a great job with COVID."
After arriving at PBIA, he'll travel to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and deliver a speech at 3 p.m. about "environmental accomplishments" in Florida, according to the White House.
The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse said it's been 131 years since a sitting American president has visited the landmark.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said he's excited to host Trump "to discuss building on the momentum of the Great American Outdoors Act (that I helped pass to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund) and continuing the fight for clean water."
The Great American Outdoors Act provides funding for national parks, forests, recreation areas, and more.
This will be President Trump's 11th visit to Florida this year.
The Bascule Bridge to Jupiter Island will be closed from 2 p.m. until sometime after 4 p.m. on Tuesday because of President Trump's visit.
To reach Jupiter Island, drivers will need to go north on U.S. 1 to SE Bridge Road in Hobe Sound, then head east to S. Beach Road, then proceed south to Jupiter Island.
According to the White House, after his environmental speech, Trump will depart Palm Beach International Airport around 4:50 p.m. and travel to North Carolina for a campaign rally on Tuesday night.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released this statement on Tuesday about Trump's environmental trip to Jupiter:
