President Trump visits Jupiter, extends ban on offshore oil drilling

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made his first visit to Palm Beach County since March and spoke about protecting Florida's environment during a visit to Jupiter.
During a speech at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, the president announced he's extending a moratorium, or temporary ban, on offshore oil drilling along Florida's gulf coast, and expanding the ban to Florida's east coast, as well as the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.
"With fracking, the shale revolution, and the tremendous surge in American energy production, we're showing that we can create jobs, safeguard the environment, and keep prices low for America and low for our citizens," Trump said.
The president touted several other of his administration's environmental policies, including $100 million to fight red tide and toxic algae in Florida, more than $500,000 to fix the aging Herbert Hoover Dike at Lake Okeechobee, and more than $38 billion in improvements to drinking water infrastructure.
"I'm committed to ensuring the United States has the cleanest air and cleanest drinking water on Earth," Trump said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the president spoke to reporters shortly before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, saying his administration has had great success in combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
"Vaccine is looking very good, " Trump said. "We've done a great job with COVID."
The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse said it's been 131 years since a sitting American president has visited the landmark.
A crowd of dozens of Trump supporters started gathering outside the lighthouse hours before the president's visit on Tuesday, holding signs and waving large flags and banners.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said on Twitter he was excited to host Trump "to discuss building on the momentum of the Great American Outdoors Act (that I helped pass to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund) and continuing the fight for clean water."
The Great American Outdoors Act provides funding for national parks, forests, recreation areas, and more.
Tuesday marked President Trump's 11th visit to Florida this year.
The Bascule Bridge to Jupiter Island is now closed until sometime after 4 p.m. on Tuesday because of President Trump's visit.
To reach Jupiter Island, drivers will need to go north on U.S. 1 to SE Bridge Road in Hobe Sound, then head east to S. Beach Road, then proceed south to Jupiter Island.
According to the White House, after his environmental speech, Trump will depart Palm Beach International Airport around 4:50 p.m. and travel to North Carolina for a campaign rally on Tuesday night.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released this statement on Tuesday about Trump's environmental trip to Jupiter:
Dozens of Biden supporters held a protest at Burt Reynolds Park in Jupiter on Tuesday afternoon, holding signs that read "Corrupt," "Truth Matters," and "Loser," saying President Trump hasn't done enough to protect our local environment.
