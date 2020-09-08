Silver Alert issued for missing Boynton Beach woman

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a missing and possibly endangered woman. Concepcion Lameira was last seen today, September 8, 2020, leaving her residence in the 5900 block of Crystal Shores Drive in Boynton Beach.
She was driving a blue 2013 Hyundai Accent 5D hatchback with Florida tag YY77R.
Concepcion is 86 years old and may be wearing an American Heritage school shirt. No other clothing description is known.
She is believed to have dementia.
Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
