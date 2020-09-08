State’s 1,823 new coronavirus cases lowest since June; deaths rise by 44

The state's daily first-time positivity rate of cases remained under 5 percent for three days in a row 4.96 compared with 4.94 then 4.54. It has been under 6 percent for five days in a row with the high 6.67 one week ago when there was a data dump by Quest Diagnostics. Palm Beach County's rate spiked to 4.95 after four days under 4 percent – 3.70, then 3.25, 3.81 and a two-week low of 3.09. The only time over two weeks the rate was not 3 or 4 percent was 5.0 on Aug. 27. On Tuesday, the county moved into Phase Two reopening after the encouraging data.