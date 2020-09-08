Teachers holding rallies in Palm Beach County, seek answers

Palm Beach County teachers are holding two rallies, one virtual and one in person, to have their questions answered before heading back to the classroom later this month.
The first rally occurred Tuesday morning using the Twitter handle @KeepPbcsd.
Questions asked on Twitter ranged from quarantine rules to what happens if a student refuses to wear a mask.
One question posed to the school district asked, "What happens when a student, teacher, or staff member dies? Will therapy be provided for those who knew them? Will bereavement time for grieving colleagues be available?"
The teachers were joined by parents and other school staff members who are worried about in-person learning, which is scheduled to resume on Sept. 21 in Palm Beach County.
During the virtual rally, they tweeted their questions to Superintendent Donald Fennoy and district leaders regarding policies and procedures when students return to the classroom.
A second rally is scheduled to be held outside the school district office at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
