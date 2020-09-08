Teachers send scathing letter to Palm Beach Co. schools

1. Immediate removal and replacement of the current Chief of Human Resources for the SDPBC. The shameful and intentional refusal to create policy and procedures for employees with legitimate medical needs to work remotely is inexcusable. This was not a mistake. This was not an oversight or error of any kind. This was an intentional refusal to act on a valid concern that directly relates to the lives and safety of the district's most vulnerable employees. It is the belief of CTA that this was done exclusively because the Chief of Human Resources and his department simply did not want to do the work required to accomplish this critical (and board consensus directed) task. I have told teachers day in and day out that they will have to do things they might not like to do what is best for their students. They have done so throughout the launch of distance learning. Meanwhile, the Chief of Human Resources and other district staff feel they are exempt from having to make difficult decisions to take action that might create extra work or be difficult for them to accomplish and implement, even if it risks the lives of our medically compromised employees. This is disgraceful and lazy. This flies in the face of promises made both publicly and privately by both district leadership and the school board. This failure was on full public display last week at the special board workshop, called at its onset to specifically address this undeniable failure. Board members expressed shock, dismal, embarrassment, and shame due to this failure. I share those sentiments and as President of CTA can not tolerate that those responsible be given a pass. Accountability starts at the top and district leaders are not immune from it.