Arrest in killing of elderly Martin County couple

Martin County detectives have made an arrest in the killing of an elderly couple last month.
Donald and Lorraine Smith were found dead inside their home in the 5500 block of SE Hull Street in the Rocky Point community of Port Salerno on Aug. 28.
Investigators said their bodies had clear signs of trauma.
On Wednesday around 1:45 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the agency has made an arrest in the double homicide, and Sheriff William Snyder will hold a news conference later in the afternoon.
