Bystander records moments before deadly FHP shooting

The Florida Highway Patrol said a person was shot and killed by a trooper Tuesday evening after leading them on a chase from Interstate 95 into a Delray Beach neighborhood.
The shooting occurred near the I-95 northbound on-ramp at Atlantic Avenue, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.
This caused a portion of Atlantic Avenue to be shut down for hours.
A bystander, Joshua Burns, recorded video of the incident on his cellphone, which shows the person running from troopers.
A few seconds later, a gunshot can be heard on the recording, but it's unclear who fired the shot.
"His SUV [had] tires blown out and the airbags already deployed," Burns said.
Burns said he was on his way home from work when he saw a heavy law enforcement presence.
"It was so surreal," Burns said.
FHP said a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on I-95 for driving recklessly.
However, it did not stop, and a short chase with FHP ended on Atlantic Avenue.
"I saw the cop running, and I heard a shot," resident Ella Akins said.
Akins said the person was running in her backyard and crossed the street next to her mother's house.
"When he got between my mom's house … I heard three other shots," Akins said.
FHP said the person killed was shooting at troopers while running away. A trooper then returned fire and shot and killed the gunman.
Investigators were seen in the area Wednesday with a dog searching the area.
Reyes said the car the person was driving was a stolen vehicle. They have not released any other information on the person fatally shot by the trooper.
FHP said a rifle and handgun were found at the scene.
The trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administration leave.
