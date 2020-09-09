Bystander records moments before deadly FHP shooting

September 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 4:05 PM

The Florida Highway Patrol said a person was shot and killed by a trooper Tuesday evening after leading them on a chase from Interstate 95 into a Delray Beach neighborhood.

The shooting occurred near the I-95 northbound on-ramp at Atlantic Avenue, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

This caused a portion of Atlantic Avenue to be shut down for hours.

A bystander, Joshua Burns, recorded video of the incident on his cellphone, which shows the person running from troopers.

A few seconds later, a gunshot can be heard on the recording, but it's unclear who fired the shot.

"His SUV [had] tires blown out and the airbags already deployed," Burns said.

Burns said he was on his way home from work when he saw a heavy law enforcement presence.

"It was so surreal," Burns said.

FHP said a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on I-95 for driving recklessly.

However, it did not stop, and a short chase with FHP ended on Atlantic Avenue.

"I saw the cop running, and I heard a shot," resident Ella Akins said.

Akins said the person was running in her backyard and crossed the street next to her mother's house.

"When he got between my mom's house … I heard three other shots," Akins said.

FHP said the person killed was shooting at troopers while running away. A trooper then returned fire and shot and killed the gunman.

Investigators were seen in the area Wednesday with a dog searching the area.

Reyes said the car the person was driving was a stolen vehicle. They have not released any other information on the person fatally shot by the trooper.

FHP said a rifle and handgun were found at the scene.

The trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administration leave.

