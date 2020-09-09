FHP trooper on leave after fatal shooting near I-95

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on administrative leave after a fatal shooting near Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
The trooper-involved shooting occurred Tuesday night near the I-95 northbound on-ramp at Atlantic Avenue, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.
The incident began after the trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly on the interstate, FHP said Wednesday in an updated statement.
Reyes said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. The driver in the stolen vehicle later crashed into another vehicle.
After the wreck, the driver got out of the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, and started shooting at troopers who responded to the scene, Reyes said.
A trooper returned fire and mortally wounded the driver. Reyes said troopers attempted CPR on the person.
FHP said a rifle and handgun were recovered at the scene.
The name of the person that was shot and killed has not been released.
There was a large law enforcement presence near Southwest 11th Avenue and Atlantic Avenue throughout Tuesday evening.
MORE DELRAY BEACH HEADLINES: Driver arrested after flashing gun out sunroof of SUV
Delray Beach police encouraged drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
Reyes said the trooper was placed on leave, which is standard during a shooting investigation. He said because of the ongoing investigation, no other information will be released at this time.
Scripps Only Content 2020