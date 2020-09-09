FHP trooper on leave after shooting near I-95 in Delray Beach

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on administrative leave after a shooting near Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
The trooper-involved shooting occurred Tuesday night near the I-95 northbound on-ramp at Atlantic Avenue, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.
There was a large law enforcement presence near Southwest 11th Avenue and Atlantic Avenue throughout the evening.
Delray Beach police encouraged drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
Reyes said the trooper was placed on leave, which is standard during a shooting investigation. He said because of the ongoing investigation, no other information will be released at this time.
