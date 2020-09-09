Handyman arrested in elderly couple's killings in Martin Co.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:
Martin County detectives said Wednesday they arrested a handyman in the killing of an elderly couple last month.
Donald and Lorraine Smith were found dead inside their home in the 5500 block of SE Hull St. in the Rocky Point community of Port Salerno on Aug. 28.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said Johnny Manord, 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary in the case.
Manord was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of domestic violence and drug possession. Snyder said Manford, who was a handyman for the couple, later confessed to the killings.
Snyder said the suspect entered through their garage door, confronted Lorraine Smith and demanded money. He later bashed her over the head with a heavy lead bowl, according to investigators.
Donald Smith, who was inside the home taking a shower, was later struck by Manord with the same bowl, according to Snyder.
Manord then slit the couple's throats before fleeing the scene in their vehicle, which was later found in Stuart.
