Palm Beach County School Board to discuss restarting fall sports

Wednesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to hear a presentation and discuss a timeline for phasing in high school fall sports.
This could be a game changer for student athletes who are eager to get back in action, especially those seniors hoping to get college scholarships.
During a workshop set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, the board will hear a more than 50 page presentation about how sports would be reintroduced.
For example, varsity football would begin outdoor conditioning on September 21. Players could use the weight room beginning October 5, a non-contact practice period would begin October 12, contact practice October 17 and games starting October 30.
Varsity girls volleyball would also begin with outdoor conditioning on September 21 with open gym beginning October 5, practice and tryouts the week of October 13 and matches starting October 26.
Similar timelines are proposed for other fall sports like swimming and diving, golf, bowling, cross country and cheerleading.
Scripps Only Content 2020