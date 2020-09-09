President Trump signs order to extend offshore drilling

During the year the CRC convened in 2017, Plymale said offshore drilling in state waters became a highly supported topic. Through a proposal by former Sewall’s Point Mayor and CRC appointee Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch, the CRC put forth a constitutional amendment, voting to add an offshore drilling ban to the state’s constitution. Thurlow-Lippisch explained there had been a ban in state statutes previously, but having the ban in the constitution removed any expiration date, bringing the ban into perpetuity.