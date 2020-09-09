Small plane hit by truck after landing on I-75 in Broward

A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning on a South Florida interstate.
The plane landed on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 40 near Weston just before 10 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes.
Officials said the unidentified pilot had a mechanical issue that affected the engine, forcing him to land in the right, emergency shoulder.
The 45-year-old pilot was able to land the aircraft without affecting traffic. Neither he nor his 60-year-old female passenger was hurt.
However, once the airplane landed, Reyes said a small truck that was traveling in the right lane struck the left wing of the aircraft, causing it to spin into the grass.
At 11:30 a.m., the right lane of I-75 remains closed until the airplane is removed from the area.
