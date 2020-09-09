Surprise birthday parade held for 92-year-old golfer in Riviera Beach

The Riviera Beach community is honoring a woman on her 92nd birthday for going the distance to keep students on the right course.
Ms. Vickie Kingdom moved to Palm Beach County 40 years ago and has been introducing children to the game of golf ever since.
“She even goes over to the senior center and shows the seniors how to put,” said Malachi Knowles, founder of Inner City Youth Golfers, Inc.
Kingdom was inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame last year.
“She was the first African American female to be the locker room attendant at PGA National,” added Knowles. “It was a long time ago before most of us out here were born.”
Kingdom taught generations of students about the values that one can learn on the greens including integrity, sportsmanship, and dedication.
Kingdom still mentors children involved with Inner City Youth Golfers, Inc.
On Wednesday morning neighbors and friends surprised Kingdom with a birthday parade.
“I’m queen for a day,” exclaimed Kingdom. “A lot of people don’t know it, but that’s my name!”
Police officers and firefighters from the City of Riviera Beach were also in attendance to recognize Kingdom for her ongoing contributions to the community.
“She’s just been a jewel,” said Knowles.
