Cinemark reopening theaters in Boca Raton, Boynton

September 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 11:45 AM

Cinemark Theaters is opening its doors in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton on Friday, Sept 10 with new COVID-19 pandemic procedures in place.

Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark, explains how the theaters will reopen on Friday

The chain announced it will open Cinemark Palace 20 and Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 featuring Hollywood's newest releases like; Unhinged, The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Tenet.

"Comeback Classic" films, like Black Panther, will be available at reduced "Welcome Back" prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Statement of COVID-19 Safety Procedures from Cinemark

Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected every morning and again between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
  • Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.
  • Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
  • Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.
  • Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.
  • Cinemark vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
  • All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes.
  • Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.
  • Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

Caitlin Piper, spokesperson for Cinemark

Cinemark locations in Palm Beach County
Cinemark Palace 20 and XD
3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton FL 33431

Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 and XD
1151 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach FL 33426

