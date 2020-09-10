Cinemark reopening theaters in Boca Raton, Boynton

Cinemark Theaters is opening its doors in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton on Friday, Sept 10 with new COVID-19 pandemic procedures in place.
Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark, explains how the theaters will reopen on Friday
The chain announced it will open Cinemark Palace 20 and Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 featuring Hollywood's newest releases like; Unhinged, The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Tenet.
"Comeback Classic" films, like Black Panther, will be available at reduced "Welcome Back" prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.
Statement of COVID-19 Safety Procedures from Cinemark
Caitlin Piper, spokesperson for Cinemark
Cinemark locations in Palm Beach County
Cinemark Palace 20 and XD
3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton FL 33431
Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 and XD
1151 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach FL 33426
