'Deadly stuff': Trump's own words bring focus back to virus

On Wednesday, Trump released a list of 20 potential nominees for the high court, part of an effort to animate conservative and evangelical voters. But his announcement was overshadowed by a cascade of unwelcome developments, including Woodward's revelations, a move by Nevada officials to cancel upcoming Trump rallies in the state because of the virus, and a whistleblower's charge that Trump aides had pressured him to cover up intelligence reports about Russian election interference on the president's behalf.