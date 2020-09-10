Getting to LA from West Palm Beach just got easier

Palm Beach County is headed direct to Hollywood.
JetBlue announced Thursday that it will begin offering nonstop daily flights between Palm Beach International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport beginning in November.
The new service, beginning Nov. 19, will depart Los Angeles at 8 a.m. PST and arrive in West Palm Beach at 3:52 p.m. EST.
East-to-west flights will depart at 5 p.m. EST with a scheduled 8:33 p.m. PST arrival time.
"We are excited to welcome Los Angeles service to PBI," Laura Beebe, director of airports for Palm Beach County, said in a news release announcing the new service. "Los Angeles has historically been a destination that is in high demand with our customers, so we are thrilled with the new JetBlue service."
This is the first direct service to and from Los Angeles since American Airlines ended its nonstop service at PBIA in 2015.
