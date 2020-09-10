'Graphic' suicide video surfaces on TikTok

Parents are being warned of a new video showing up on social media that features a person dying by suicide.
The 211 Helpline issued a statement Wednesday regarding the video, urging parents to monitor their children's use of TikTok and other online platforms.
The video reportedly shows an "extremely graphic" video of a live-streamed suicide.
The clip could also contain a thumbnail of puppies and kittens that were edited into the video to trick children into watching it.
"Children and teens who have seen it report feeling traumatized. Others may be extremely distressed," according to a statement from 211.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office also tweeted Thursday a message directed to parents about the disturbing video.
Anyone needing crisis counseling can reach 211 any time of day or night by dialing 211 or texting your zip code to TXT211 (898211).
Scripps Only Content 2020