High school football is back on Treasure Coast

The Martin County Tigers will take on the Fort Pierce Central Cobras in their first game of the season.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Lawnwood Stadium in Ft. Pierce.
Tigers head coach Rodney Harris said his players are excited to get back out on the field and play.
Quarterback Jaxson Scott and wide receiver Amarion Brown are both anxious to bring home their first win of the season.
Brown, who already has more than a dozen offers from top universities across the country, said the game game couldn't come any sooner.
"I don't think words can actually describe it, you know," Brown said. "I've been waiting for this moment since spring, because that's where I was hoping to get most of my offers and to show people more than what they see."
Scott said he and his teammates have been working hard in the weight room the past few months and his main focus is on winning.
"We're all excited," Scott said. "We've prepared for this all summer. We worked out. This is what we do it for."
The game will be streamed live online. To watch it, click here.
The cost is $8 and you'll have to set up fan account.
