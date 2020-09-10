Man dead after shooting in central Palm Beach County

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in central Palm Beach County, the sheriff's office said.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the shooting in the 1000 block N. Benoist Farms Rd. at 10:19 p.m.
Deputies found one man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, Barbera said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The sheriff's office said there is no information on a suspect or motive in the killing.
