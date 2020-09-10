NCAA shoots down idea of all-inclusive basketball tournament

"The idea is unprecedented," Hamilton explained. "It is an idea that is groundbreaking, forward thinking and illustrates a tremendous opportunity that we have to advance the game of college basketball. By allowing every team to participate in the tournament, concerns of playing a conference-only schedule or a so-called high RPI schedule are eliminated. Also taken out of consideration are games potentially lost to coronavirus concerns. In short, it gives every student-athlete who plays college basketball the chance of a lifetime -- playing in the NCAA tournament."