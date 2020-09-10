Residents complain about unsafe living at Pahokee apartment complex

Renters at an apartment complex in Pahokee are complaining about mold and mildew on the walls, ceiling collapsing on children, and units in disrepair. They claim nothing is being done.
Desperation is growing for families living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside three apartment buildings on Joe Louis Avenue in Pahokee.
Marquis Peete has called the building home for nearly 2.5 years. He claims his stove is broken.
"It's ridiculous, I mean we need some help, they don't fix anything here," said Marquis.
Marquis said his unit is infested with rodents.
"The mold...the roaches they're coming out of the walls, you try to get rid of them and you can't get rid of them," he added.
In the building next door, documents show a ceiling collapsed two weeks ago. We're told a mom and her young son were inside and Royshonda Hixon told WPTV her ongoing complaints to the landlord have gone unanswered.
"When it rains it rains right in my apartment. I can't get no stove because my outlet is broken. I have wires hanging out mildew and mold," said Hixon.
Now, the county is stepping in.
The health department and code enforcement inspected the property last week.
The county told WPTV it has three open active cases, and more than 20 units are in violation.
The landlord did not want to comment over the phone and would only say some tenants have not been paying rent.
But Marquis claims his rent has been paid in full.
"I just need some help and if I can get some help everybody else can get some help," he added.
The county also told WPTV the fire department is now investigating possible fire code violations.
Due to COVID- 19 the earliest magistrate hearing is set for November.
