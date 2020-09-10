State's new coronavirus deaths spike to 200, pass 12,000 total; cases up 2,056

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 7.18 compared with 3.69 the day before, a two-week low of 3.1 on Aug. 30 and a high of 6.34 on Aug. 31. Martin's rate spiked to a two-week high of 8.97 after 7.33 and two days under 3 percent. Indian River's rate was 4.17 percent after 3.82, 6 days near 2 percent and below over two weeks and a high of 5.0 on Aug. 26. Okeechobee's rate was 6.45 on 29 negative tests after 4.17 on 69 negative tests, a low of 2.5 on 156 negative tests, a high of 11.11 on Aug. 31 on 40 negative tests, including the Quest data dump.