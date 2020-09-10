‘Tell Robert’ attorney killed by son in apparent murder-suicide

A South Florida attorney who made a name for himself with his familiar “Tell Robert” television advertisements was shot to death by his son, who then killed himself, a family spokesman revealed Wednesday.
Robert Fenstersheib was fatally shot by his mentally ill son Wednesday morning in a home on Southwest 49th Street in Hollywood, spokesman Scott Mager said during a news conference at the Fenstersheib Law Group in Hallandale Beach.
"We lost somebody who was the epitome of greatness," Mager told reporters. "He was the epitome of a human being and he was my dear friend."
Fenstersheib's son also shot the personal injury attorney's longtime girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, Mager said.
Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers were called to the home about 9:40 a.m. and found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Lata said a third victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable but serious condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
