Two days in a row: Florida's new coronavirus deaths at least 200, cases more than 2,000

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 8 additional deaths for 41,594 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 8 deaths. No. 7 France had 38 deaths and 8,577 cases and No. 9 Spain 34 deaths, as well as 8,866 cases.