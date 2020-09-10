Vero Beach man wins $2 million playing Powerball lottery

A lucky lottery winner on the Treasure Coast is rolling in the dough after winning a big prize playing Powerball.
Florida Lottery officials said Thursday that James Dippold of Vero Beach claimed a $2 million prize for the drawing held on Aug. 26.
Dippold's winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.
Officials said Dippold bought his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 1400 Highway A1A in Vero Beach.
The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Dippold's win comes after William Kruger of Lantana hit the Powerball jackpot last month and won $168 million.
The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Saturday with an estimated $85 million jackpot.
Scripps Only Content 2020