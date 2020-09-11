250 animals rescued from euthanization land at Palm Beach International Airport

Rain and drizzle greeted 250 animals as they landed from Puerto Rico at Palm Beach International Airport.
"It's dire, we definitely need to do several more of these flights," Said Lauree Simmons, president, and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
Soaked, waterlogged, and jet-lagged 220 dogs and 30 cats are ready to start their new lives after being rescued thanks to Tri-County Animal Rescue and Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
The animal rescue organizations urgently teaming up to clear out room at shelters in the Caribbean.
Canitas Animal Sanctuary is overrun with 800 animals and only three employees as animal's lives are threatened to be euthanized.
"No animal deserves to be put down unless they are so sick that they can't raise their head, we will rescue them, and we will go anywhere," said Suzi Goldsmith of Tri-County Animal Rescue.
After all the animals are done with quarantined and treated for any medical conditions the should be up for adoption in about three weeks.
Chartered flights are making room there for new pets that may be left homeless if an active hurricane season continues in the Caribbean. The cost to fly? 30,000 dollars.
The organizers have an urgent plea, "Please, please help us save lives, every one of these heartbeats matter and every one of these dogs is going to be a precious gift for a family who adopts them," said Simmons.
