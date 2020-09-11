Bars in Palm Beach County will not reopen on Monday for the on-premises consumption of alcohol, a county spokesperson confirms.
On Thursday, Halsey Beshears, the head of Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, tweeted that bars across the state can reopen on Monday, Sept. 14 at 50% indoor capacity for "consumption on the premises" to customers who are "seated."
However, because Palm Beach County has entered an incremental Phase Two, bars in the county will not reopen on Monday, a spokesperson told WPTV.
Under the county's Phase Two reopening plan, bars, arcades, billiard halls, hookah, cigar, and other smoking bars and lounges, nightclubs, establishments offering adult entertainment, and strip clubs will be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity in the final increment of the plan.
No official date has been set on when bars in Palm Beach County will be allowed to reopen for the on-premises consumption of alcohol.
Bars in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties all have the green light to reopen on Monday.
