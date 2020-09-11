Fort Pierce takes aim at building new golf course for youths

It is not a sport you would associate with the inner city, but there is a movement to build a new golf course in a Treasure Coast Community that would teach more than just birdies and eagles.
Jimmy Fazio designs golf courses around the globe, but few projects have him as excited as one proposed for Fort Pierce.
"We want to make something nice for these kids, so they feel like they're out on a really nice private course," said Fazio.
He recently met with former State Rep. Larry Lee and others along North 25th Street at Avenue Q.
"This is perhaps the biggest thing I've ever done from a community standpoint," said Lee.
Designs have been drawn for this part of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, where Lee established his "Restoring The Village" initiative to restore pride to this area.
He has been overwhelmed by the community's outreach.
"We have attorneys, contractors, civil engineers, architects donating their time, and it's just amazing," said Lee.
The first step is to raise $240,000 to purchase the 5-acre site. The landowners reduced their asking price by 40 percent.
The St. Lucie County School District has donated a parcel of land next to it to house a new Boys and Girls Club.
"I think we say a lot of times black and brown kids don't play golf, and that's not true," said Will Armstead with the St. Lucie County Boys and Girls Club.
"We bring kids to golf courses. In this case, we'll bring a golf course to the kids," added Anthony Coletta with the First Tee Treasure Coast.
The course would be placed on artificial turf and include a soccer field. No water or pesticides needed.
If all goes as planned and the money is raised, the hope is to transform that plot of land in the next two years.
Click here to learn more about the project.
