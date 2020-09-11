Free, virtual baking class to celebrate Grandparents Day

National Grandparents Day is Sept. 13, and a nonprofit organization is taking its annual celebration online.
In this time of social distancing, PJ Library of South Palm Beach County continues to present virtual programming for children and families.
The program is offered through the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County to provide children free books in the mail.
From southern Palm Beach County to around the world, PJ Library continues to send free high-quality children's Jewish books and music to families' mailboxes.
The education brings families together to learn, celebrate and help others.
"PJ Library's books and activities truly succeed in engaging families with young children in Jewish life," said Elana Ostroff, the director of PJ Library in South Palm Beach County. "It makes perfect sense to bring grandparents into the PJ Library family. We're looking forward to more special grandparents programs this year through a new initiative chaired by one of our local PJ Library founders and PJ Grandma, Anne Jacobson."
Grandparents can receive free resources to help enjoy their relationship with their grandchildren, including books with related updates and activities with monthly emails, recipes and activities.
Donna Brovender is a grandmother from Delray Beach and discovered PJ Library when looking for ways to connect with her three young granddaughters who live in Columbus, Ohio.
"Grandparenting at a distance, I knew I had to be creative," Brovender said. "Whenever the girls visit, there was always a PJ Library activity to share. Last December, we baked together in person at PJ Library's 'Baking with Bubbe' and I look forward to baking with them virtually on Sept. 13."
Families with kids ages 6 months through 8 years old, with Judaism as part of their lives, are welcome to sign up for the free program.
PJ Library welcomes all Jewish families, whatever their background, knowledge, or family make-up, or observance may be.
"To keep up our Jewish connection between visits, I get the same books they are receiving from their local PJ Library program, and read them over FaceTime," Brovender said. "PJ [Library] also has several books about Jewish grandparents."
Many grandparents have shared the benefits they've received from the PJ Library in South Palm Beach County because it offers opportunities to pass on the values and traditions down to the next generation.
"Our National Grandparents Day celebration on Sept. 13 is part of our new year of programming with more online opportunities for grandparents," said Miriam Klein, PJ Library Co-Chair from Boca Raton. "Grandparents are also welcome to join the thousands of children, parents and grandparents who participate in our activities online. There's so much to learn, do and enjoy."
Grandparents and their grandchildren are invited to join a free virtual Rosh Hashanah baking class this Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
There's no charge, but registration is required.
The Zoom link and password will be provided upon registration, along with a list of all the baking ingredients needed.
PJ Library will also host events this week ahead of Rosh Hashanah.
