Gov. DeSantis to give 12 p.m. coronavirus update in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a visit to Miami on Friday.
The governor is scheduled to speak at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science at 12 p.m.
Joining DeSantis will be Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alberto Carvalho.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 654,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12,482 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
