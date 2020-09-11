Green markets set to return in Palm Beach County with new rules

Signs of fall and a return to familiar events are coming next month as green markets are set to return in West Palm Beach and Wellington.
"We really put a lot of time and effort into thinking how can we do this safely," said Leah Rockwell, director of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is set to open Oct. 3 with rules on masks and keeping vendors 10 feet apart.
"We're going to do it like you had to walk in Publix for a while, walk in one direction," Rockwell said.
"We're going to have some the drinks already packaged, so it can be more like a grab and go," said Jamal Lake, who operates the Tropical Oasis tent at the Green Market.
In Wellington, the Twilight Green Market is set to reopen on Oct. 2.
"I think community wide there's been a desire for a long time. It seems like forever to get back to a regular routine, regular activities and events," said Jim Barnes, assistant village manager in Wellington.
The Wellington Twilight Green Market will be held this year along the village's new lake front. Barnes said masks will be required and vendor tents will also be placed 10 feet apart.
Scripps Only Content 2020