9/11 health-compromised community now impacted by pandemic

“I mean, the thing about 9/11 was that you can go out and hug people. People were, they were hugging in the streets, we crying, we were comforting people, we were comforted, you kind of stuck really close together, you know strangers. Here you can’t physically do that,” said Annie O’Connor, who said she developed GERD and Barrett’s Esophagus from her exposure to toxins at Ground Zero.