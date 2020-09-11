Health department admits to error, says 14-year-old Palm Beach County girl didn't die of coronavirus

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 14 additional deaths for 41,608 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 10 deaths. Cases are spiking in No. 7 France with a national record 9,843 infections and No. 9 Spain with 10,764 cases, behind the record 10,858 on March 20. France also reported 19 deaths and Spain 71.