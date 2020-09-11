Health department incorrectly reports a Palm Beach County girl, 14, died from coronavirus

At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 11,144 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 60, and 258 were hospitalized, which went up by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 27,273, an increase of 97 with 234 in the hospital at one time, an increase of 2.

From the infant to 54 age group, 468,502 of the 650,922 residents' cases. In that group, 848 have died, with an increase of 8, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 550,487 cases. A total of 2,204 have died, an increase of 25, for a 0.40 percentage.